Question of the Day: Do You Prefer Self-Checkout Lines?

For an impatient geek there is nothing...NOTHING more annoying than standing behind someone in a grocery store that has the audacity to write a check in the 21st century. That is why I head for the self-checkout lines. Generally, only those brave enough to tackle the machine and handle the pressure of nerds staring them down choose this option (athough I have seen people use checks in self-checkout—the ultimate horror). Even when I have quite a few purchases, I would rather scan it myself and avoid any unnecessary human interaction. But what about you? Do you prefer self-checkout over manned registers?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

[Image via Sickpuppy's Flickr]