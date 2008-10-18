Question of the Day: Do You Get a Thrill From Unboxing Gadgets?

You know that old saying how the anticipation of an event can be greater than the event itself? Well, that seems to be allure behind unboxing. It is that magical moment where expectation meets the acquisition of the object you desire—and it can last as long as it takes to excavate your new toy from its shiny packaging. However, I'm sure many people out there consider it a mere formality—tearing through the package unceremoniously and without emotion. So, the question is: do you get a thrill from unboxing gadgets?

Do You Get a Rush From Unboxing Gadgets?

( surveys)