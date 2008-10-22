Question of the Day: Do You Ever Read the Instruction Manual?

I have this thing about instruction manuals. For some reason, I refuse to look at it when setting up a new gadget no matter how complicated things are. I break down eventually when I get stuck, but there is no reason why I shouldn't go to it right off the bat and save some time. Maybe it's a man thing, maybe it's because I'm not patient enough to read before digging into a new device—maybe it's both. Whatever the reason, I don't think I will ever change. But what about you? Do you read your gadget instruction manuals?

Do You Read Your Gadget Instruction Manuals?

Results from "Do You Get a Thrill From Unboxing Gadgets?" Yes: 55%

Yes, unless it is in a tough to open blister pack: 39%

No: 5%

Other: 1%

[Image via Joel's Picasa Gallery]