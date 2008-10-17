Question of the Day: Are Car Alarms More Trouble Then They're Worth?

As I write this post, a car alarm is going off in my neighbourhood. Yeah, it's annoying, but that's the price you pay for "security." They go off all the time for no good reason—inconveniencing owners and irritating everyone in the area (including writers trying to concentrate on their jobs). While I understand that it may be a necessary evil for someone with an expensive vehicle, there are still plenty of people out there pushing their beater down the street with the alarm blazing. Sometimes I think these car alarms are more trouble than they're worth. Do you agree? As a bonus question, let us know what gadgets you store in your car.

Are Car Alarms More Trouble Than They're Worth?

( surveys)

Bonus Question: What gadgets do you store in your car?