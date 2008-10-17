How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Question of the Day: Are Car Alarms More Trouble Then They're Worth?

As I write this post, a car alarm is going off in my neighbourhood. Yeah, it's annoying, but that's the price you pay for "security." They go off all the time for no good reason—inconveniencing owners and irritating everyone in the area (including writers trying to concentrate on their jobs). While I understand that it may be a necessary evil for someone with an expensive vehicle, there are still plenty of people out there pushing their beater down the street with the alarm blazing. Sometimes I think these car alarms are more trouble than they're worth. Do you agree? As a bonus question, let us know what gadgets you store in your car.

Are Car Alarms More Trouble Than They're Worth?
( surveys)

Bonus Question: What gadgets do you store in your car?

Poll results from "Do You Really Need a $1000 Laptop?"

Yes: 16%
Yes, but only because I am unwilling to sacrifice on the OS: 20%
Yes, but only because I like to have the best of everything: 21%
No: 41%
Other 2%

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles