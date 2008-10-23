How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Quantum Code: Recapping The Clues Part II

We rounded up the first three clues earlier this afternoon, so that you could still try and crack the Quantum Code. Now here's the second half of what we know, below the fold.

Remember that you'll need to be at Sony Central at World Square in Sydney at midday tomorrow if you want to get your hands on the final clue, and you'll need to bring the other six codes with you. Don't forget your mobile phone and a pen and paper...

If you're not in Sydney, make sure you try and recruit someone at the Quantum Central forums to act on your behalf and share the $15,000 Sony prize.

The discovery of a camera belonging to Walter Davies revealed mysterious photographs, believed to be a clue to cracking the Quantum Code. But what could these photos mean?

Constance was captured by the villainous Mr Browne. He recorded a hostage video to warn off any agents assisting Constance, but his attempts may just have backfired. Just what did Constance mean when she shouted the words "It's in the music?"

Constance managed to escape from Browne and take with her some vital information. One of Browne's henchmen was being sent to collect the sixth part of the Quantum Code from a man named Vaughan. Friendly agents managed to get there first. But what did the cryptic set of numbers mean?

If you need hints to crack the codes, try and find the original video mission briefings, look at Constance's profile page, and check out the Quantum Central Forums. There's more than enough info out there to bring you all up to speed, so that it could be you walking away with the booty tomorrow...

[Quantum Code on Giz]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles