Quantum Code: Recapping The Clues Part II

We rounded up the first three clues earlier this afternoon, so that you could still try and crack the Quantum Code. Now here's the second half of what we know, below the fold.

Remember that you'll need to be at Sony Central at World Square in Sydney at midday tomorrow if you want to get your hands on the final clue, and you'll need to bring the other six codes with you. Don't forget your mobile phone and a pen and paper...

If you're not in Sydney, make sure you try and recruit someone at the Quantum Central forums to act on your behalf and share the $15,000 Sony prize.

The discovery of a camera belonging to Walter Davies revealed mysterious photographs, believed to be a clue to cracking the Quantum Code. But what could these photos mean? Constance was captured by the villainous Mr Browne. He recorded a hostage video to warn off any agents assisting Constance, but his attempts may just have backfired. Just what did Constance mean when she shouted the words "It's in the music?" Constance managed to escape from Browne and take with her some vital information. One of Browne's henchmen was being sent to collect the sixth part of the Quantum Code from a man named Vaughan. Friendly agents managed to get there first. But what did the cryptic set of numbers mean?

If you need hints to crack the codes, try and find the original video mission briefings, look at Constance's profile page, and check out the Quantum Central Forums. There's more than enough info out there to bring you all up to speed, so that it could be you walking away with the booty tomorrow...

[Quantum Code on Giz]