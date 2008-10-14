Quantenna Chips Boosts Wi-Fi Coverage In Every Corner Of Your Castle

My parents live in a pretty big house—well, at least it seems big if you've spent the last five years living in various closets in New York. One of the most annoying things about occasionally blogging from there is that sometimes, depending on where you are in the big house, the wireless connection will crap out inexplicably. Luckily for them, a California startup called Quantenna Communications is trying to solve that problem with chipsets that boost Wi-Fi signals and evens out wireless coverage.

The chips—a 2.4 Ghz band, a 5 Ghz band, and a dual-band—can be plugged into walls and use MIMO technology to amplify signals from an existing network. Quantenna is hoping to sell the single-band chips for $US20 and the dual-band chip for $US40. Chances are, if you live in a big house like my parents', that's not too high a price to pay for all over coverage. [GigaOm]