How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

QOTD: How Many Times Has Your Xbox 360 Gone Down With a RRoD?

Earlier this month we learned that a California man has decided to sue Microsoft over RRoD issues claiming that the company new around 50% of the consoles shipped were defective (some claim the figure could be as high as 68 percent.) As you know, Microsoft extended their warranty plan at great expense to help cover their arse, but having to send back consoles repeatedly wears real thin, real fast. So, I am curious to know: how many times have you danced with the RRoD?

How Many Times Has Your Xbox 360 Gone Down With a RRoD?
( polls)

Results from "Which Missing iPhone Feature Would You Like to See Most?"

Picture messaging 19%
iChat 4%
Landscape mode For email 5%
Ability to use the iPhone 3G with other service providers (not just AT&T) 8%
Downloadable ringtones <1%
User-replacable battery 3%
More storage 2%
Search function with contacts <1%
Ability to edit documents 2%
Flash/Java 20%
Cut and paste 20%
GPS turn-by-turn directions 11%
Video recording 6%

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
appliances bento-box consumer-tech food tag-gadgets kitchen rice rice-cooker tech thanko

Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles