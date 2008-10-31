QOTD: How Many Times Has Your Xbox 360 Gone Down With a RRoD?

Earlier this month we learned that a California man has decided to sue Microsoft over RRoD issues claiming that the company new around 50% of the consoles shipped were defective (some claim the figure could be as high as 68 percent.) As you know, Microsoft extended their warranty plan at great expense to help cover their arse, but having to send back consoles repeatedly wears real thin, real fast. So, I am curious to know: how many times have you danced with the RRoD?

How Many Times Has Your Xbox 360 Gone Down With a RRoD?

