Qik's handy video streaming app has been out, in real or test release for the iPhone, HTCs and Nokias, but not Blackberrys... until now that is. The company's just released an alpha version BlackBerry client, working best under the 4.5 OS, and running on Pearl 8120/8130, Curve 8320/8330 and Bold. A version for the flip 8220 is due soon. [Qik via Slashphone]