Pure Gold PC May Be Golden, But It's Not Really Gold

The Pure Gold PC is a bigger liar than that "Rolex" you got from "Dad." It's not gold at all; it's either ceramic or glass. That means when somebody bites your PC to double check its authenticity, shards will break off, slicing their mouth and tongue in a grotesque "told you so." But if you're willing to take that risk, the Core 2 Duo system packs 4GB of RAM, 1000GB hard drive, nVidia 8600GT 512MB graphics card and a runs almost silently. (You know, except for that guy who's crying about his bloody lip in the background.) We don't have a price, but it should cost less than a real gold PC...we'd hope. [plush department via ubergizmo]