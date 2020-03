While yes, this breakable tombstone is meant for haunted houses and the like, as nothing is scarier than a fist breaking through a tombstone in your direction, I don't see why the fun needs to end with Halloween. Why not use this as your regular tombstone? Sure, you'll need to have one of your living relatives build a new one every time it gets punched through, but think of how many people you can convince you're a ghost! And yes, I have thought this through, thank you very much. [Instructables]