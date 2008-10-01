Punching Bag Changes Colour Just Like a Video Game Boss

Remember playing something like TMNT arcade, and Bebop and Rocksteady would grow increasingly red, tempting you to throw in quarter after quarter because every moment seemed like the moment they would be defeated? This punching bag works under the same philosophy, though it turns from red to a sickly yellow, as if your opponent is leaking bile or slowly wetting all of their clothing. Also, it lights up where you punch it, making it appear* that you have lightning powers.

* Sorry, your mum wanted us to tell you that you never had lightning powers. Also, she said that you owed her $US5 from that time you borrowed money to beat Rocksteady and started crying because your lightning powers weren't helping. [stefangross via boingboing]