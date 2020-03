Calling Psystar's planned Mac notebook ugly is teeeechnically speculation, but I don't see how the Mac-cloner extraordinaire could produce a "very competitively priced" MacBook knockoff that isn't a total brick. (Besides, have you seen their desktop?) Maybe it will shock and astound us all by being an well-designed, lustworthy piece of hardware at a cut-rate price. But last time I checked, bio-engineered birdpigs created with the DNA of David Hasselhoff still couldn't fly. [Apple Insider]