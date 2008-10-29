How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Psystar Introducing Blu-ray Enabled Mac Clones, Beating Apple to the Punch

Even though Apple and Psystar are currently negotiating behind closed doors, the Mac-cloner is continuing to defy Apple by releasing new products. Psystar announced today that they are ready to ship an Mac clone with built-in Blu-ray and NVIDIA 9800GT graphics cards. For those of you who recall, Jobs recently referred to Blu-ray as a "bag of hurt" because of licensing costs—which is one of the reasons why a Blu-ray drive has not been integrated into a Mac thus far.

Besides, how long will it be before Blu-ray is dumped for digital downloads? Personally, I don't care about Blu-ray on a Mac, but I'm sure plenty of people out there feel differently. And that is what Psystar does—they fill a need that cannot be satisfied by current Apple offerings. [Ars Technica]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles