Psystar Introducing Blu-ray Enabled Mac Clones, Beating Apple to the Punch

Even though Apple and Psystar are currently negotiating behind closed doors, the Mac-cloner is continuing to defy Apple by releasing new products. Psystar announced today that they are ready to ship an Mac clone with built-in Blu-ray and NVIDIA 9800GT graphics cards. For those of you who recall, Jobs recently referred to Blu-ray as a "bag of hurt" because of licensing costs—which is one of the reasons why a Blu-ray drive has not been integrated into a Mac thus far.

Besides, how long will it be before Blu-ray is dumped for digital downloads? Personally, I don't care about Blu-ray on a Mac, but I'm sure plenty of people out there feel differently. And that is what Psystar does—they fill a need that cannot be satisfied by current Apple offerings. [Ars Technica]