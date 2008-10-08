How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

PSP Hack Turns Your Handheld Into a 2nd Computer Screen

You know what was the first thing I thought when I got my hands on a PSP? This screen would make a really great second computer monitor... No, I'm just kidding; never in my life would I think that. But apparently PSP homebrew developer Jochen Schleu did, and worked up a mod that lets you use your PSP as a 960x544 resolution passive display. The program works for both the slim and original versions if they're running on custom firmware, and will hook up to any computer that's running Windows XP. Vista users hoping for some tiny screen goodness are out of luck this time around. [PSP Updates via Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
appliances bento-box consumer-tech food tag-gadgets kitchen rice rice-cooker tech thanko

Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles