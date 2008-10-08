PSP Hack Turns Your Handheld Into a 2nd Computer Screen

You know what was the first thing I thought when I got my hands on a PSP? This screen would make a really great second computer monitor... No, I'm just kidding; never in my life would I think that. But apparently PSP homebrew developer Jochen Schleu did, and worked up a mod that lets you use your PSP as a 960x544 resolution passive display. The program works for both the slim and original versions if they're running on custom firmware, and will hook up to any computer that's running Windows XP. Vista users hoping for some tiny screen goodness are out of luck this time around. [PSP Updates via Kotaku]