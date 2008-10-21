PSP-3000 Screen Suffering From Terrible Interlacing and Jaggies

Sure, the PSP-3000 has a new, brighter-than-the-sun screen that gets rid of a lot of the older PSP's ghosting (AU: or does it?), but that kind of blazing glory apparently comes at a cost: PSP owners are reporting at the official PlayStation forums that it suffers from horrible interlacing defects during video playback and gaming, with terribly visible jagged edges and scanlines on anything that's moving. Joystiq notes that turning off the Wide Colour Space option seems to help while we wait for Sony to get its "investigating" hat on. Any of you guys notice this? Update: Hokay, it's apparently a feature. Riiiiiiiiiiiight. [PlayStation Forums via Joystiq via Crunchgear]