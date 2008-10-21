PSP-3000 Screen Suffering From Terrible Interlacing and Jaggies

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sure, the PSP-3000 has a new, brighter-than-the-sun screen that gets rid of a lot of the older PSP's ghosting (AU: or does it?), but that kind of blazing glory apparently comes at a cost: PSP owners are reporting at the official PlayStation forums that it suffers from horrible interlacing defects during video playback and gaming, with terribly visible jagged edges and scanlines on anything that's moving. Joystiq notes that turning off the Wide Colour Space option seems to help while we wait for Sony to get its "investigating" hat on. Any of you guys notice this? Update: Hokay, it's apparently a feature. Riiiiiiiiiiiight. [PlayStation Forums via Joystiq via Crunchgear]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

