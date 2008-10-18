PSP2 Concept Rolls Out Like a Scroll, Thankfully Requires No Literacy

While Sony is just releasing the PSP-3000, the design just isn't impractical enough for our tastes. So we'll look the.gift horse in the mouth and turn our attentions to this completely imaged PSP2 concept. A flexible OLED screen pulls out from the base, flexible until stiffened through an electric charge (a la Batman's cape). Stereo speakers are fit in each side of the scroll, and while the control design appears completely unweidly, hey, at least this design features dual analogue sticks. [Yanko Design via DVICE]