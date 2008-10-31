PS3 Wiimote Patent Merges Two Controllers to Make One Giant Bulbous Freak

Several months ago, a variety of legitimate publications got word of a PS3 Wiimote-like device that could split in two. We dubbed it the "DualMotion." Today the patent for the DualMotion has been uncovered and while it uses accelerometers and LED-based tracking (similar to the Wiimote), the DualMotion also deploys ultrasonic frequencies to determine absolute xyz position (based upon controller distance from other controllers and your television). Oh, and two DualMotions can assemble to make one big DualMotion. Just check it out in what we believe is the craziest patent diagram ever:

What's so unique about the DualMotion doesn't appear to be that it splits, but that it joins. In the leaked shots of the patent app, we see two different joined configurations. One puts them side by side, like a dual-wielded pistol, and the other attaches them butt to butt, like a dog bone or Requiem for a Dream.



[NeoGAF via PS3Fanboy]