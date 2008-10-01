How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

PS3 Eye Hacked into Decent Windows-Compatible Webcam

A bunch of programmer/hackers have come up with a driver solution that'll get your PS3 Eye off its lazy arse and functioning as a webcam for your PC. Why's this interesting? Because it's relatively cheap, and actually pretty high-spec'd: it can deliver VGA video at 60fps over USB2, which makes for neat webcam action. It's also got pretty wide viewing angle and low distortion, meaning it's perfect for multitouch applications—which the group's also working on. Much better than having the thing lying in a drawer unused after you last played an Eye-compatible game six months ago. [NUIGroup via Hackaday]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

