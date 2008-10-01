PS3 Eye Hacked into Decent Windows-Compatible Webcam

A bunch of programmer/hackers have come up with a driver solution that'll get your PS3 Eye off its lazy arse and functioning as a webcam for your PC. Why's this interesting? Because it's relatively cheap, and actually pretty high-spec'd: it can deliver VGA video at 60fps over USB2, which makes for neat webcam action. It's also got pretty wide viewing angle and low distortion, meaning it's perfect for multitouch applications—which the group's also working on. Much better than having the thing lying in a drawer unused after you last played an Eye-compatible game six months ago. [NUIGroup via Hackaday]