Want to be the scariest ancient history buff in your neighbourhood? A couple of timber engineers are selling their recreation of a Roman ballista, which they made for a Discovery Channel documentary, on eBay. Though the 12-ton, 24 foot-tall war machine needs a little restoration work and doesn't currently work, the engineers insist that it can be made into a fire-able weapon if the right people got involved. All you need is roughly $44,000 to show your neighbourhood Hannibal who's boss. [eBay via Boingboing]
Roman Siege Engine For Sale on eBay, Protect Yourself from Visigoths
