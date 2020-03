This "PSA" on the upcoming switch to digital broadcasting that requires anyone who watches TV via an antenna to get a converter box is one of the funniest gadget-related videos I've seen in a long, long time. In it, Mae LaBorde, a 99-year-old grandmother, tries to figure out how to acquire and then set up a digital converter box. Man, do I love this video. What are you still reading these stupid words for? Just watch the video. [LA Times via Neatorama]