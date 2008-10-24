In 10 years, I hope we have the sense of humour to laugh at more than a few of our social network addictions as a grand social mistake, like bell bottoms or Friends. But until then, we have the Pownce-based beer pouring robot. And other than serving a brewsky with a bit too much head, it's tough to find much of anything wrong with this LEGO Mindstorms creation other than, you know, encouraging us to drink alone at our computers. [The Pownce Blog via Tech Digest]
Pownce Beer Robot Justifies Social Networking
