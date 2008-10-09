Powerwise Desk Is a Giant Gadget Charging Station

I can't say that I am all that thrilled with the look of the Powerwise desk, but the concept of sliding off the surface to reveal a hidden 8-port charging station is definitely intriguing. Each one of the outlets features its own on/off switch and there are storage drawers to keep your cords neatly tucked away. It kind of reminds me of the desks I had in elementary school—except this one is filled with gadgets instead of the stinking remnants of fruits and vegetables plucked out of my lunches. If the heart of this design was implemented in a more standard style desk, I would be sold. [Lifeiscarbon via Designboom]