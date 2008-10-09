How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Powerwise Desk Is a Giant Gadget Charging Station

I can't say that I am all that thrilled with the look of the Powerwise desk, but the concept of sliding off the surface to reveal a hidden 8-port charging station is definitely intriguing. Each one of the outlets features its own on/off switch and there are storage drawers to keep your cords neatly tucked away. It kind of reminds me of the desks I had in elementary school—except this one is filled with gadgets instead of the stinking remnants of fruits and vegetables plucked out of my lunches. If the heart of this design was implemented in a more standard style desk, I would be sold. [Lifeiscarbon via Designboom]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
appliances bento-box consumer-tech food tag-gadgets kitchen rice rice-cooker tech thanko

Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles