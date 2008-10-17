PowerBook/Xbox 360 Mod Makes the PowerBook Bulkier, Less Portable

Most DIY projects that involve taking one device and cramming it into the guts of another end up squeezing a large gadget into a smaller one. It's impressive! But to take a PowerBook G4 and to put it into the hulking husk of an Xbox 360? I'm not sure I get the point. You take an old laptop that was portable and stick it into something that is decidedly not portable. Uh, cool? And the DVD drive is sticking out of the side, making the Xbox 360's drive useless!

And you can't even play Dead Space on it! No thank you. [MacMod via Technabob]