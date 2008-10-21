Pomera Digital Memo DM10 Goes Way Back to the Future

The Pomera DM10 will not go on the internet or send you emails. It can't grab RSS from a Wi-Fi connection or even display in colour. But the Pomera Digital Memo does take notes, and it takes them hard. Booting in just two seconds off two AA batteries, the Digital Memo features a fold-out keyboard and monochrome TFT LCD, storing up to 8000 characters per file on a MicroSD card. The Digital Memo will be pulled from its nuclear fallout shelter following 10 years of quarantined development this November when it hits the Japan market for $US270. [Impress via OhGizmo!]