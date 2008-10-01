Podcaster, the app that just won't quit no matter how many times Apple tries to shut it down, is now up for download on Cydia as version 1.1. People who want Podcaster can now get it through the iPhone app black market, though questions about why it was blocked from legitimate channels are still left unanswered. [Thanks Ameet and MN!]
Podcaster Version 1.1 Available on iPhone App Black Market
