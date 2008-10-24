Please Fix the iPhone Site Bugs Jobs About Your Biggest iPhone Complaints

Have problems with the iPhone? Who doesn't? Sure, it's an amazing piece of gadgetry, but countless bugs and glitches have plagued the Apple product from the beginning. Now networking company Fullsix has launched a site dedicated to gripers called "Please Fix the iPhone." The site gets owners to vote on the most pressing issues plaguing their iPhones, in an attempt to get Jobs and friends to work on them faster. There's even a version of the site specifically made for the mobile's browser, so that you can complain about your iPhone on your iPhone. [Please Fix the iPhone via Josh Spear]