PlayStation 3 Controllers Plug Into Walls Now

I know I'm not the only one who's left on my PS3, justified it through [email protected], but really just wanted to recharge the USB controllers. I know I'm not the only one because today Sony has announced their solution. They are releasing a two-port USB AC adaptor that will allow gamers to recharge controllers from a wall socket. The plug will be available mid-December in Japan for about $US30 (there's no US release date at this time). And yes, it's a complicated solution to a problem that shouldn't exist. [Engadget Japan via Engadget]