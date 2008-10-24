This is the Sonilex, a gaming console from an alternative reality in which the Soviet Union wins the Cold War, communism takes all over the world, and a state-owned Sony invents and imposes 8-bit gaming for two decades. Or another alternative reality in which the economy crashes and nobody has enough money to buy shiny next-generation consoles. Either way, this Indian knock-off looks like a reduced version of the PS3, with unnecessary Eject button included. For $US32, it comes loaded with all kinds of goodies. You know, like cables, 41 cloned NES games, and a game pad called "DualShack 2". [Gameguru]
PlayStation 3 8-Bit Knock-Off Is Cheaper, Smaller, and NEStastic
