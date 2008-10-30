PlayStation 2 Goes Open Platform

Designing a game for consoles is much tougher than PCs, if only for the costly certification testing process that can be daunting to development studios who are accustomed to grabbing extra ketchup packets at lunch just to make soup for dinner. But Sony Europe has completely removed the PS2 certification process in their region, effectively making the PS2 an open platform in much of the world. With 131.3 million PS2s sold worldwide, that's gotta be awfully exciting to at least a few startup studios. As for you, expect the deluge of shovelware from Russia and India any day now. [GameDaily via Kotaku]