PlayStation3 Won't Get Holiday Season Price Drop Says Sony

Sony's basically just confirmed we're unlikely that we'll see a price drop of the PS3 for the holiday season. Speaking at the Gamer 3.0 conference in London, Sony's UK managing director noted that the PS3 is essentially sitting at just the right price point, that there's a market out there for it and the console's price won't "be an issue at all." Sure, he's talking about the pricing in the UK, where sales are "absolutely on target" but it's a pretty reliable indicator that the price this side of the Atlantic isn't going to get a festive lowering either, no matter how tricky the economy gets. [PS3Fanboy]