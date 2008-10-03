How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

PlayOn Streams Netflix to Your PS3

PlayOn, a program we checked out a couple months ago that streams Hulu, ESPN, YouTube and CBS streaming from a Windows PC to a PS3, Xbox 360 or HP MediaSmart TV, just released its promised update that'll let you stream Netflix to your PS3 or 360 (though the latter will soon be pointless). It's still in public beta, so it's free for the first 60 days, after that it's $US30—which, after they get all of the bugs worked out, is a small price to pay for Netflix and Hulu on your TV, though I wouldn't be surprised if native Netflix comes to the PS3 eventually. [PlayOn via Zatznotfunny]

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

