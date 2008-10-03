PlayOn Streams Netflix to Your PS3

PlayOn, a program we checked out a couple months ago that streams Hulu, ESPN, YouTube and CBS streaming from a Windows PC to a PS3, Xbox 360 or HP MediaSmart TV, just released its promised update that'll let you stream Netflix to your PS3 or 360 (though the latter will soon be pointless). It's still in public beta, so it's free for the first 60 days, after that it's $US30—which, after they get all of the bugs worked out, is a small price to pay for Netflix and Hulu on your TV, though I wouldn't be surprised if native Netflix comes to the PS3 eventually. [PlayOn via Zatznotfunny]