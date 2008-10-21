How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Play With the New Xbox Experience As Soon As Next Week

The New Xbox Experience is, in a word, fantastic—I got to check it myself out last week, and was amazed by its totally smooth re-imagining of the Xbox UI. If you're jealous, you won't have to be for long. On his podcast, Major Nelson not-so-subtly hinted you'll be able play with it early, maybe as soon as next week:

"In fact, if you want to get your hands on it, let me just say this: keep an eye on my blog next week. If you want to get your hands on it early, that's all I'm going to say." If we're really lucky that means getting our New Xbox Experience (beta) on later that week, though it might be the week or two after that (since three weeks would be a little late for an early taste).

Even if you do wait until Nov. 19, you probably won't be disappointed, unless you know, you're a miserable person and just hate everything. [Destructoid]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles