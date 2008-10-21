Play With the New Xbox Experience As Soon As Next Week

The New Xbox Experience is, in a word, fantastic—I got to check it myself out last week, and was amazed by its totally smooth re-imagining of the Xbox UI. If you're jealous, you won't have to be for long. On his podcast, Major Nelson not-so-subtly hinted you'll be able play with it early, maybe as soon as next week:

"In fact, if you want to get your hands on it, let me just say this: keep an eye on my blog next week. If you want to get your hands on it early, that's all I'm going to say." If we're really lucky that means getting our New Xbox Experience (beta) on later that week, though it might be the week or two after that (since three weeks would be a little late for an early taste).

Even if you do wait until Nov. 19, you probably won't be disappointed, unless you know, you're a miserable person and just hate everything. [Destructoid]