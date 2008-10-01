Play Wii Fit with a Japanese Maid for $US25

Why Akihabara's Refresh Club doesn't have a New York outlet, I don't know, but on the wake of this groundbreaking news, they better open it soon. For $US25 you will be able to play Wii Fit with Japanese girls in French maid dresses. Yes, Wii Fit, that game with the balance board that often requires you to lean forward and backward. Because, you know, as the owner says, exercise is all about your playmates:

Playing Wii Fit by yourself is lonely. But here, playing along with a maid makes exercising enjoyable.

He is right. And yes, I love French maid dresses. Not to wear them, though. Too bad Brian has left Japan already, because this called for a hands-on. [Refresh Club (NSFW) via Kotaku]