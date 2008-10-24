Surely these pistol stilettos adorned by Madonna at her recent directorial debut can't be packing real guns. Then again, if we had to listen to that much pretentious bullshit coming from our own mouths at all times, we might need our personal escape plan at arm's reach, too. [If Heels Could Talk via Violet Blue NSFW]
Pistol Stilettos Can Really Hurt to Walk In
