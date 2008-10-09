Pipe Toilet Leads to Elementary Humour

We do not know if Sherlock Holmes had the customary stomach troubles related to his opium habit, but if he did, we'd like to think that such problems were reasoned out into this "Ms. Hudson" pipe shaped commode. The winner of a recent Russian bathroom design contest, this particular toilet seems to have to advantages over a normal toilet, except that if you lean back into the seat it might flush automatically. And why we would want such a dangerously splashy feature is a mystery beyond our comprehension. [2-B-2 via Yanko Design]