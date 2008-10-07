Pink Pedal-Powered Panzer Lays Waste With Wieners

A guy named Vin Marshall along with a team of nine talented but misguided individuals have constructed a 2000 pound pedal-powered Panzer tank replica complete with a pneumatic cannon that fires water, wieners or whatever onto unsuspecting crowds. Then they painted it pink—making it the most effeminate war machine ever constructed.

The "Pink Panzer" is capable of cruising along at 25kph thanks to pedals re-claimed from six ten speed bicycles and a steering system cobbled together from an old Geo Metro and a Ford 150 pickup. All-in-alll, the tank took 11 days to build at an expense of $US3000. Not a bad project for anyone who really, really hates parades. [PopSci]