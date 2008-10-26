Philips Luxe Bluetooth MP3 Player Is Simultaneously Bare-Bones and Feature-Packed

The sparkly, diamond-esque Philips Luxe mp3 player is a tale of contradictions. On the one hand, it's an MP3 player with a mere 2GB of memory, a scant 10 hours of battery life, a one-line LCD screen, and an expected price of around $US90. On the other hand, it's a feature-packed Bluetooth 2.1 headset, providing 100 hours of standby time, an FM radio, and excellent sound quality.

It'll pause your tunes automatically when a call comes in, so be careful about singing along with that hot new Britney Spears track when your mum calls. Due to come out in Singapore next month, it's priced at S$139, or $94 USD, or 4 cans of beans PEC (post-econopocalyptic currency). Oh, and it's really, really sparkly. [PMP Today]