Philips Green Kitchen Concept Has Cook-Anywhere Table, Temp Controls, Cheesy Lighting

Philips' concept Green Cuisine kitchen, unveiled in Moscow, is one of the more interesting ecologically friendly home prototypes I've seen recently. The company's future kitchen is based around a single table that can cook things anywhere on its surface by using sensors to apply heat directly underneath a pot or pan. Other nifty features include a water temperature selector, an under-the-table composter for your left-overs and a tabletop herb garden. Though, lets hope if the concept does ever make it to reality, they lose the mood lighting. Last thing I want my kitchen to look like is a stopover in the Red Light district. [Luxury Launches]