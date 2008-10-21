Philips Green Kitchen Concept Has Cook-Anywhere Table, Temp Controls, Cheesy Lighting

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Philips' concept Green Cuisine kitchen, unveiled in Moscow, is one of the more interesting ecologically friendly home prototypes I've seen recently. The company's future kitchen is based around a single table that can cook things anywhere on its surface by using sensors to apply heat directly underneath a pot or pan. Other nifty features include a water temperature selector, an under-the-table composter for your left-overs and a tabletop herb garden. Though, lets hope if the concept does ever make it to reality, they lose the mood lighting. Last thing I want my kitchen to look like is a stopover in the Red Light district. [Luxury Launches]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

