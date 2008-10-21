Philips' concept Green Cuisine kitchen, unveiled in Moscow, is one of the more interesting ecologically friendly home prototypes I've seen recently. The company's future kitchen is based around a single table that can cook things anywhere on its surface by using sensors to apply heat directly underneath a pot or pan. Other nifty features include a water temperature selector, an under-the-table composter for your left-overs and a tabletop herb garden. Though, lets hope if the concept does ever make it to reality, they lose the mood lighting. Last thing I want my kitchen to look like is a stopover in the Red Light district. [Luxury Launches]
Philips Green Kitchen Concept Has Cook-Anywhere Table, Temp Controls, Cheesy Lighting
