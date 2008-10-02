Philips unveiled their 56-inch 3D display yesterday that packs a Quad Full HD resolution (3840x2160). Wired says the autostereoscopic display requires no glasses and is able to support such a high resolution because of its high data throughput rates. Those high rates also allow for a 3D effect that is high contrast, silky smooth and has a viewing angle of 160 degrees. Early word is that these displays will cost upwards of $US25,000, and will mostly exist in the commercial space. [Wired]
Philips 3D Autostereoscopic TV Requires No Glasses, Is Gentle On The Eyes
