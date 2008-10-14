Flip Mino, one of the best cheap camcorders money can buy, can now be personalised to your heart's delight. The new Flip site allows you to choose from hundreds of pre-made designs, upload your own image a la Skinit, or make a one-of-a-kind pattern using their awesomely trippy pattern generator. Better still, you can share your designs with the Flip community, and any camera sold with your image will score you $US10. If you're the giving kind, you can donate the proceeds to charity as well. But times are tough, and after dropping $US180 on the Mino, your beer money fund looks like a worthy cause. [Flip]
Personalise Your Own Flip Mino, But Remember: No One Wants to See Your Butt Cheeks on a Camcorder
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.