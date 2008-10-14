Personalise Your Own Flip Mino, But Remember: No One Wants to See Your Butt Cheeks on a Camcorder

Flip Mino, one of the best cheap camcorders money can buy, can now be personalised to your heart's delight. The new Flip site allows you to choose from hundreds of pre-made designs, upload your own image a la Skinit, or make a one-of-a-kind pattern using their awesomely trippy pattern generator. Better still, you can share your designs with the Flip community, and any camera sold with your image will score you $US10. If you're the giving kind, you can donate the proceeds to charity as well. But times are tough, and after dropping $US180 on the Mino, your beer money fund looks like a worthy cause. [Flip]