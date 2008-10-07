If you've ever had suspicions about the kind of people that totally shun technology (aside from the Amish), it turns out that your stereotyping was in the right: They're absolute freaks. MTV profiled some of these Luddites in an episode of True Life, "I Live Off the Grid," and they make even the weirdest, most obsessed geeks around seem normal. Besides smelling like crap (for various reasons), living outside, and never, ever getting to do anything awesome, you have to respect old clams. Don't they make you feel so much better about reading Giz? [Jezebel]
People Who Hate Technology Are Total Freaks
