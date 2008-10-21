Pentagon Retrofits Minuteman III ICBM Silos with B-Plug Kits

If you thought the good old days of living under the threat of global thermonuclear war were over, think again, because the US military keeps shining those Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles just in case the new and coming Chinese aircraft carrier battle groups get funny over the Pacific Ocean. But fear not, because that doesn't mean more missiles. They are just making the silos more secure by installing something called Fast Rising B-Plug Kits in the silos. The obvious questions are: Do they mean they weren't secure enough before? And more importantly, what the heck is a Fast Rising B-Plug?

A B-plug is exactly that, a plug. Not any plug, though, but a steel security door located inside the cylindrical shaft that joins the access hatch—a heavily-armoured steel-and-concrete vault door that is operated by two hydraulic arms—with the lower equipment level. The B-plug acts as a block in the shaft, fitting inside the cylinder like a piston, which is secured and operated by an electromechanical actuator. The maintenance crews enters the silo through the hatch but, unless the B-plug is retracted, they can't access the missile itself.

Reading the above twice, I feel dirty. What Boeing is doing is to make these B-plugs more secure with these kits, which has an "active delay device that allows personnel in the Minuteman Launch Facility to rapidly secure the facility from any of multiple locations."

In other words, a $US65 million electronic key.