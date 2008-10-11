Paper Tank Only Fires Cheap Furniture, Supermarket Coupons

Being the blind bat that I am, I first got excited when I saw this M1 Abrams tank made out of paper because I thought those were comic-book pages. Is that Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos? Maybe coloured Milton Canniff's Steve Canyons? Doug Murray's 'Nam? Then I zoomed in and I realised what it was.

Catalogs schmatalogs and newspapers ads. A good metaphor of the brutality and power of marketing. Maybe the killing nature of consumers markets getting into recession. Or the need for war economy these days. Whatever it is, it looks pretty. [The Contaminated]