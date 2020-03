If pouring over colour swatches at Home Depot leaves you overwhelmed, the Rubitone could make the process easier by helping to assess your options in a form that nerds can understand. Unlike a traditional Rubik's cube, the object here is not to solve it, but to match colours that might look good in a bedroom or living space. The problem is that Rubitone is only a concept, so my walls will just have to stay plain and white for now. [Rubitone via Boing Boing Gadgets]