Pantech Slate World's Thinnest QWERTY Phone, Slim Everywhere Else Too

Pantech's Slate is billing itself as the world's thinnest QWERTY phone, which is true in more ways than one. The feature set is pretty anorexic—a 1.3-megapixel camera should not be a bullet point—but it's really cheap too, only $US50 with a two-year contract, so it's perfect if you want the absolute cheapest, most stripped down texting device possible on AT&T.

ATLANTA - Oct. 29, 2008 - Pantech Wireless, Inc., - the U.S.-based subsidiary of Pantech Group, one of Korea's largest mobile phone manufacturers - today announced the availability of the "World's Thinnest QWERTY Keyboard" handset, the Pantech Slate. Supporting AT&T's new line of quick messaging devices,Slate, measuring less than one centimeter deep and sporting a premium build, is custom-made for sending texts and pictures, and easily accessing instant messaging and email services at an attractive price.

Targeting text fanatics and trend conscious consumers, Slate offers one of the simplest messaging experiences on the market. Now customers of any level can enjoy the convenience of a full QWERTY keyboard without having to sacrifice cost or size. By incorporating raised and tactile buttons, a colorful and easy-to-read screen, and a rubberized back panel for comfort gripping, sending pictures and messages on-the-go has never been easier. A contemporary style phone, Slate is designed to disappear easily into a pocket or purse, yet impress friends when it's out.

Featured in black and royal blue to compliment its sophisticated form-factor,

Slate offers:

* Immediate and simple access to a range of messaging services, including text messaging, multimedia messaging, instant messaging, and email

* Multimedia functionality including support of AT&T's MEdia Net™ and custom content

* Bluetooth®

* Video recording and picture taking with a 1.3 megapixel camera

"We are proud to bring yet another design first to Pantech customers," said Patrick Beattie, vice president of sales and marketing for Pantech Wireless, Inc. "Experience shows that users want increasingly unique devices that are easy to use. The Slate, debuting as the world's thinnest phone with a full QWERTY keypad, ushers in a new level of style and convenience for customers who need to text and email."

Slate joins a long line of Pantech handsets which showcase the company's dedication to creating leading-edge products. This new messaging master follows numerous benchmark devices, including the C3b, "the world's smallest camera flip phone;" the Pantech duo and Matrix, both unique dual-sliding, double-keyboard handsets; and the Pantech Breeze, a mobile phone specifically designed for users needing an uncomplicated way to stay in touch with the important people in their lives.

The Pantech Slate is currently available at AT&T company-owned stores and online at www.wireless.att.com. Slate is $49.99 after a two-year service agreement and a $50 mail-in rebate.