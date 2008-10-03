Pandora's Nintendo DS On Steroids Will Be Out for the Holidays

Pandora, the muscled-up Nintendo DS frankenmonster with Linux OS, will be finally available for the holidays shopping season. With only 3,000 units planned, the $US350 game console has no commercial games and is aimed at the homebrew market. Obviously, it's not going to be a hit but its final feature list looks impressive nonetheless.

• ARM® Cortex™-A8 600Mhz+ CPU running Linux

• 430-MHz TMS320C64x+™ DSP Core

• PowerVR SGX OpenGL 2.0 ES compliant 3D hardware

• 800x480 4.3" 16.7 million colours touchscreen LCD

• Wifi 802.11b/g, Bluetooth & High Speed USB 2.0 Host

• Dual SDHC card slots & SVideo TV output

• Dual Analogue and Digital gaming controls

• 43 button QWERTY and numeric keypad

• Around 10+ Hours battery life

Maybe it won't be a success as a game console, but perhaps they got a small hit for people looking for even smaller netbooks. [Bit-tech]