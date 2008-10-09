Panasonic Turns 90, Builds 300 Million TVs, Ditches Slave Name

It's been a big week for Panasonic: The company founded by Konosuke Matsushita turned 90, celebrating by both finally swapping the founder's surname in favour of the more well-known Panasonic Corp, and by building its 300 millionth TV set. Apparently this is a record even Sony can't touch, unless the company announces tomorrow that it will focus entirely on plasma sets that are 150 inches and above. I dunno, 90-year-olds can be quite unpredictable sometimes. Anyway, happy birthday, Panasonic—or are you going by just Panny now? [Panasonic on Giz]