It's not official, but the word from our friend HD Guru Gary Merson is that Panasonic has a lot of cool hardware coming to America next year. The biggest news is that there will be Blu-ray decks that actually record HD video onto shareable BDs, something we hear about from Japan, but haven't seen in these parts (AU: Wow! we have something before the US). On the plasma front, Panny is working on NeoPDP 1080p plasma that would cut power demands by 50%, making them even more efficient than LCD. This efficient panel, says Merson, will be made in sizes all the way up to our beloved 103". And in another direction, Panasonic will be joining the coalition of the slimming, releasing plasmas under 2.5cm thick. And now... we wait. [HDGuru]
Panasonic Planning Blu-ray DVRs, Eco Plasma, Super Flat TVs for US
Trending Stories Right Now
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future
We’re still very much in the early days of foldable phones. And while some gadgets like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip have hinted at their potential, TCL has a handful of new concept devices that makes upcoming foldables even more exciting.