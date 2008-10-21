How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Panasonic Laptop Fuel Cell Delivers 20 Hours of Power With Highly Concentrated Methanol

Panasonic's latest fuel cell breakthrough is the world's smallest designed for notebooks—270cc, about the same size as the existing lithium ones. They use highly concentrated methanol, similar to ones designed for the military as the fuel source, though 200cc of juice will give you 20 hours of power—or a whole one with an Alienware full SLI monster playing Crysis at max settings.

They've also got a paperback-sized one that'll charge gadgets. Both are supposed to be commercially available in 2012, though we won't believe we can carry around tanks of methanol laptop power until we actually do it. [Panasonic (Google Translated) via Crunchgear]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

