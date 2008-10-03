Panasonic EZ Touch Remote Features Dual-Touchpads, Simple But Effective Interface

Remote controls might not be the sexiest of gadgets to overhaul, but Panasonic's done a pretty neat job with this recent revamp. The company demoed a touch-sensitive remote at CEATEC, which features a touchpad on each end of the device and a crowd of buttons in the middle. Instead of using a touchscreen like many of its high-end ilk, the EZ Touch Remote superimposes an image of a traditional remote control on the television screen.

Users keep their eyes on the TV and have their finger motions tracked by an on-screen "virtual thumb." The remote can also sense left- or right-handed users and utilise multitouch data entry, zoom, and quick scroll. Effective and it won't scare away your less-than-technologically-adept grandmother. Unfortunately, Panasonic didn't give a release date for the gizmo or comment on whether it will ever be mass produced. [Engadget]